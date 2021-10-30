CM takes swipe at Mamata: Goans can usher in new dawn, don't need outsiders

-
ALSO READ
TMC s induction of younger leaders seen as part of brand renewal strategy
TMC leader Mukul Roy appointed PAC head in West Bengal Assembly
In Bengal assembly, Mamata accuses BJP of not accepting public mandate
Mamata likely to contest from Bhabanipur, sitting MLA to vacate seat
Farmers across India suffering due to Centre's indifference: Mamata
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress and its supremo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying Goa does not need outsiders to help usher in a "new dawn" in the state.
'Goenchi Navi Sakal' or 'Goa's new dawn' is the poll slogan used by the Trinamool Congress, which is gearing up to contest the 2022 state assembly polls.
"We do not need help from others to protect Goa's culture," Sawant told a function organised by a media body on Saturday.
"There is no need for others to come here and announce a new dawn to protect Goa's culture and environment. We are capable of ushering in a new dawn," Sawant said.
BJP leaders have been branding the TMC as a party from outside the state with no linkage to Goa.
--IANS
maya/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU