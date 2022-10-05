Uddhav's brother Jaidev shares stage with Shinde at Dussehra rally

Jaidev Thackeray, the elder brother of president Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday evening shared the stage with Maharashtra Chief Minister at the rebel faction's rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Jaidev Thackeray's estranged wife Smita was also present at the MMRDA ground in BKC, the rally site in suburban Mumbai, along with Nihar, the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's eldest brother. Champa Singh Thapa, a trusted aide of the late Bal Thackeray who served the founder for 27 years, was also present at the event. Talking to reporters, Smita Thackeray said she was invited to the rally by Shinde, who heads the rebel faction of the . Jaidev Thackeray, son of Bal Thackeray, said to share an uneasy relationship with his younger brother . The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has organised its own rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai. Both Shinde and claim their faction is the "real" Shiv Sena. Shinde's rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership had led to the collapse to the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)