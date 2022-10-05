JUST IN
No need for population control, says Owaisi on RSS chief's comments

There is no need for population control as the country has already achieved replacement rate, Owaisi said, reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment on population policy

Topics
Asaduddin Owaisi | Indian Population

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Owaisi
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi

There is no need for population control as the country has already achieved replacement rate, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday, reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment on population policy.

In a tweet, Owaisi said, If Hindus & Muslims have same DNA then where's the imbalance?" There's no need for population control as we've already achieved replacement rate. The worry is an ageing population & unemployed youth who cannot support elderly. Muslims have sharpest decline in fertility rate.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Dussehra rally in Nagpur today, Bhagwat said that India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and it should be applicable to all communities equally.

The RSS chief said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored.

Owaisi further said, For Mohan, it is Annual Day of Dog Whistles & Hate Speech. Fear-mongering over population imbalance has resulted in genocide, ethnic cleansing & hate crimes across the world. Kosovo was created after a genocide of Albanian Muslims by Serbian nationalists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 19:59 IST

