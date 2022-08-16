UP CM Adityanath pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputies paid rich tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary on Tuesday.
Adityanath paid floral tributes at the statue of Vajpayee at Lok Bhavan here. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other prominent persons were present on the occasion.
A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died in 2018 at 93 years of age.
