Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat in Delhi amid talks of leadership change

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat arrived in New Delhi on Monday and met central BJP leaders amid speculation that the party is mulling political changes in the state.
Two central leaders, BJP vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, are learned to have submitted their report to party chief J P Nadda on their return from the state where they had gone to speak to state BJP core group members.
However, senior leaders discounted the possibility of any leadership change while acknowledging that a section of leaders may have issues with the chief minister.
Rawat met Nadda and had earlier in the day visited Uttarakhand MP Anil Baluni’s residence too.
