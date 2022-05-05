AAP govt is looking for excuses to end power subsidy in Delhi: BJP

-
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government here is looking for ways and excuses to end power subsidy, the Delhi BJP alleged on Thursday, hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that electricity consumers can opt out of the subsidy scheme from October 1.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also charged that Kejriwal is trying to "forget" his commitments due to the "dilapidated" economy of the national capital.
No immediate reaction was available from the AAP on the BJP's allegations.
While announcing the Delhi Cabinet's decision on allowing consumers the option to leave the subsidy, if so desired by them, Kejriwal said it has been suggested to his government that the amount saved on paying subsidy could be used on developing schools and hospitals.
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, accused the Delhi government of going back on its promises.
"Aam Aadmi Party came to power by promising free electricity and water. Now it is looking for excuses to end the electricity subsidy. Getting electricity subsidy on demand means that now consumers will hit the electricity offices and waste their time," he said.
The AAP won the elections in Punjab on the promise of giving free electricity soon after coming to power, but this decision has been postponed till July 1, Bidhuri said.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that the Kejriwal model of free water and electricity is "collapsing" as the financial situation of the Delhi government is "crippling".
