Aam Aadmi Party seeks CBI probe into Chandauli and Lalitpur cases

-
ALSO READ
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
CBI rules out FBI presence in Karnataka to probe Bitcoin hacking case
Nearly 70% contribution of auto drivers behind AAP in Delhi : Kejriwal
AAP's Bhagwant Mann meets governor, stakes claim to form gov in Punjab
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
-
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the Chandauli and Lalitpur incidents in Uttar Pradesh, saying that justice is not possible otherwise as policemen are involved in these cases.
"Policemen are accused in both these cases. Therefore, justice cannot be achieved through any police investigation. We ask the government to get the Chandauli and Lalitpur cases investigated by the CBI under the supervision of the High Court," said AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who is in-charge of party affairs in UP.
The AAP will stage protests across UP on May 7 on these incidents and submit a memorandum to demand a CBI inquiry into them, Singh said while talking to reporters here.
In Chandauli, a young woman had died under suspicious circumstances during a police raid on May 1 after which a case of culpable homicide was registered against six police personnel. Her family members had alleged that she was raped.
In Lalitpur, a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by four people, was allegedly raped again by a station house officer of a police station where she had been left by her attackers. The SHO was arrested on Wednesday.
The AAP leader also alleged that the Central government has created the power crisis in the country. "The country is at number three in the world in terms of coal production. An artificial coal crisis has been created in the country so that coal can be procured from Adani," Singh said.
Singh said on the lines of RSS, his party will organise 'Tiranga shakhas' in UP from July 1.
There will be talks about love, unity and brotherhood in our shakhas. Our slogan is that the tricolour and the Constitution of India are the identity of every Indian," he said.
Preamble of the Constitution will be read by placing the tricolour in front of our shakhas. India will not be run by the decree of Yogi-Modi, but by the Constitution of India. As many as 10,000 shakhas will be organised in the state from July 1," he said.
On party's preparations for the upcoming municipal elections in UP, Singh said, "There are about 12,000 wards in the entire state and also there are posts of mayors and chairpersons. The AAP will contest on all seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU