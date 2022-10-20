JUST IN
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact finding team to probe case
The National Commission for Women will send a two-member fact finding team to look into the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Ghaziabad

Topics
Gang rape | Crime | rape case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rape, gang-rape
Photo: ANI

The National Commission for Women will send a two-member fact finding team to look into the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Ghaziabad.

According to media reports, a 38-year-old woman waiting for an auto-rickshaw to return home in Delhi was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint on Ashram Road in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension, taken to a house where she was held captive for two days and raped by five men recently.

"@NCWIndia is taking cognisance of the matter and sending a two-member fact finding team to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities," the women's panel tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 13:18 IST

`
