Vendetta politics has reached new low: Sibal on ED's questioning of Sonia

-
ALSO READ
How's the 'prasad', Jitin Prasada asks Sibal in payback as leader quits
Culture of bulldozing thrives, says Kapil Sibal on Prayagraj demolition
Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in National Herald case
Let ED live telecast Sonia's questioning: Chhattisgarh CM challenges Centre
Sibal quits Congress, seeks SP support to fight Rajya Sabha independently
-
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday said that "vendetta politics has reached a new low" with the Enforcement Directorate's summoning of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for interrogation.
He also said that all investigating agencies are now perceived as long arms of the government to harass leaders and tarnish reputations.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Congress chief Gandhi for over two hours in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.
The day was a show of strength for the party with street protests and leaders courting arrest across the country.
"By the ED summoning Sonia Gandhi for interrogation vendetta politics has reached a new low," said Sibal, a former Congress leader who quit the party recently and was elected to the Rajya Sabha for a fresh term as an independent.
"All investigating agencies are now perceived as long arms of the government to harass leaders and tarnish reputations," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU