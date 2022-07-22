Vendetta politics has reached new low: Sibal on ED's questioning of Sonia

Rajya Sabha MP on Friday said that "vendetta has reached a new low" with the Enforcement Directorate's summoning of Congress leader for interrogation.

He also said that all investigating agencies are now perceived as long arms of the government to harass leaders and tarnish reputations.

The (ED) on Thursday questioned Congress chief Gandhi for over two hours in a money laundering case related to the Herald newspaper.

The day was a show of strength for the party with street protests and leaders courting arrest across the country.

"By the ED summoning for interrogation vendetta has reached a new low," said Sibal, a former Congress leader who quit the party recently and was elected to the Rajya Sabha for a fresh term as an independent.

"All investigating agencies are now perceived as long arms of the government to harass leaders and tarnish reputations," he said.

