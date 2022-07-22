Prez polls: Goa CM thanks three Opposition MLAs for voting for Murmu

-
ALSO READ
Goa govt working to 'decriminalise' old industrial laws: CM Pramod Sawant
Goa assembly polls: CM Pramod Sawant trailing Congress candidate
Prez poll: Goa CM Sawant casts vote, says Murmu will get maximum votes
BJP preparing for grand swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant govt in Goa
Goa acting CM Pramod Sawant in Delhi ahead of legislative party meeting
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has thanked three MLAs from opposition benches who cross-voted in support of President-elect Droupadi Murmu.
Sawant said that the NDA's strength in the Goa Assembly is 25, however votes polled for Droupadi Murmu are 28. "I thank all MLA's and MP's from Goa to have given an overwhelming mandate in support of NDA's presidential candidate and for imbibing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of New India," Sawant said.
"Along with our MLAs, I also thank three MLAs from the opposition who voted in support of Droupadi Murmu," Sawant said.
"This is a proud moment for everyone that a person from the ST community has reached the top post. I am extremely happy," Sawant said.
Sawant, before the Presidential election, had said that NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will get more than 25 votes of Goa's legislators as the BJP had requested all MLAs to cast their vote for her.
BJP has 20 MLAs, along with two MGP and three independent MLAs, the total strength comes to 25 MLAs.
The opposition Congress has 11 MLAs, AAP has 2, Goa Forward has 1 and RG Party has 1 member in the Goa Assembly, thus the strength of opposition is 15 MLAs.
--IANS
sanjay/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU