Murmu receives unexpected vote from Kerala; BJP terms it 'positive vote'

-
ALSO READ
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha: Voting for presidential elections today
Droupadi Murmu meets Bengal BJP lawmakers, assured of support in Prez polls
Droupadi Murmu makes history; first tribal to be elected India's President
-
The recently held presidential election and the historic victory of Droupadi Murmu are likely to create political ripples in Kerala as the NDA candidate received an unexpected vote from the southern state.
When results of the much-awaited poll was announced in New Delhi on Thursday, Murmu was found to have received one vote from Kerala. As there is no BJP legislator in the 140-member state Assembly, it was generally expected that the entire votes would be polled to opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha. The CPI (M)-led ruling LDF and the Congress-headed UDF opposition front had announced their support to Sinha.
The question being raised by political observers now is whether the vote polled to the NDA candidate was by a mistake or a deliberate one. The BJP state unit already came out expressing happiness over the unexpected single vote to the NDA candidate. "The single vote which Droupadi Murmu got from Kerala has more value than the rest of 139 votes polled," BJP state president K Surendran said. He also termed the vote received by Murmu as a "positive vote" against the negative stand being taken up by the Left and right fronts in the state. Murmu scripted history on Thursday by becoming the country's first tribal President, defeating Opposition candidate Sinha in a one-sided contest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU