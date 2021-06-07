Waves of tax collection epidemic continuously coming: Rahul on fuel prices

leader on Monday hit out at the government over the rise in petrol prices, and said the waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming.

His remarks came as petrol prices in several cities crossed Rs 100 and were nearing the mark in Delhi.

"The process of unlocking has started in many states. While paying the bill at the petrol pump, you will see the rise in inflation by the Modi government. The waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also termed the rise in petrol prices as an "excessive public loot" and said the Modi government is responsible for it.

"Excessive public loot - in the last 13 months, petrol and diesel have risen by Rs 25.72 and Rs 23.93 per litre.

"In some states, petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre. The increase in taxes by the Modi government and not high crude oil price is responsible for this rise in petrol and diesel prices," he said on Twitter.

The has been critical of the government for rising prices of petrol and diesel.

The opposition party has also been demanding that petrol and diesel be brought under the purview of the GST regime.

