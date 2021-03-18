West Bengal: Adhikari claims attack on BJP worker, demands culprits' arrest

-
-
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday demanded the arrest of two persons who allegedly involved in an attack on a party worker Buddhadeb Manna.
He registered an FIR at Marishda Police Station over the attack on Buddhadeb Manna in Battala.
"Manna was attacked while he was leading a rally. Two persons who had orchestrated the incident must be arrested," he said.
Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
