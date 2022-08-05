West Bengal: Cong workers stage protests against price rise, unemployment

-
West Bengal Congress activists staged protests in front of the Raj Bhavan here and other places in the state on Friday, as part of the party's nationwide stir against price rise, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items and unemployment.
Around 50 Congress workers demonstrated outside the governor's residence, wearing black clothes, holding placards and shouting slogans.
A minor scuffle broke out when security personnel attempted to physically lift the protesters and put them inside waiting police vans, officials said.
A Kolkata Police officer said all the agitators were taken into custody and later released on PR bonds.
Police used minimum force to disperse the protesters, the officer added.
Former Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty told PTI that similar demonstrations were held at Baharampur in Murshidabad district and various other places in West Bengal.
