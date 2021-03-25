Wheelchair govt won't work in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh targets Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Will ensure a new era of industrialisation dawns in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh
Mamata to contest from 'lucky place' Nandigram as she takes BJP head on
BJP to reach 1 cr households across Bengal to highlight Mamata 'failures'
Dilip Ghosh demands CBI probe into attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Dilip Ghosh confident of BJP winning West Bengal elections by 200 seats
-
Dilip Ghosh
Purulia (West Bengal) [India], March 25 (ANI): Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that the "wheelchair" government in the state would not work.
"She (Mamata) says Didi ke bolo (tell Didi), now she says Didi ke thelo (push Didi). Having said that for so long, now we have to push. Now we see a wheelchair government. This wheelchair government will not work. We want a change," Ghosh said while addressing an election rally in Purulia.
His remark comes in reference to the fact that the Chief Minister has been attending rallies on a wheelchair due to an injury she claimed was caused by an attack by goons of the opposition in Nandigram.
Ghosh further cornered Banerjee for claiming that people do not want to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face.
"Didi says people do not want to see Modi ji's face. Then how are these people coming (to rallies)? In fact, they do not want to see Didi's face, that is why Didi is showing a broken leg to people today," he said.
The BJP and the TMC are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27.
The final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU