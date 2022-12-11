UP Congress to launch state-level 'Bharat Jodo Yatras' from today

-
ALSO READ
Rahul means Bharat, Bharat means Rahul, says UP Congress chief Khabri
Congress rolls out protests as Rahul appears before ED for questioning
Jairam Ramesh seeks Nehru-Gandhi family's prominence in Congress Prez poll
Pralhad Joshi slams Cong, calls Rahul 'nakli Gandhi' with 'fake' ideology
'You have increased prices immensely': Six-year-old girl writes to PM Modi
-
The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) will launch a state-level 'Bharat Jodo Yatras' from Sunday to mobilise cadres for party leader Rahul Gandhi's yatra, which is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh early January, party sources said.
The yatra will begin from Barabanki on Sunday and will reach Lucknow on Monday.
Uttar Pradesh Congress Zonal President Nakul Dubey, in a press statement, said the UPCC would be taking out six state-level yatras from different places in the state.
"The yatra from Barabanki will culminate in Hardoi on December 21 after covering various districts," he added.
Dubey said senior party leaders, including UPCC President Brijlal Khabri, would be leading the rallies ahead of Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
--IANS
amita/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 08:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU