Bharat Jodo Yatra: Thousands gather to greet Rahul Gandhi in Raj's Bundi
UP Congress to launch state-level 'Bharat Jodo Yatras' from today

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee will launch a state-level 'Bharat Jodo Yatras' from today to mobilise cadres for Rahul Gandhi's yatra, which is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh early January

Uttar Pradesh | Indian National Congress | Rahul Gandhi

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Photo: Shutterstock

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) will launch a state-level 'Bharat Jodo Yatras' from Sunday to mobilise cadres for party leader Rahul Gandhi's yatra, which is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh early January, party sources said.

The yatra will begin from Barabanki on Sunday and will reach Lucknow on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Zonal President Nakul Dubey, in a press statement, said the UPCC would be taking out six state-level yatras from different places in the state.

"The yatra from Barabanki will culminate in Hardoi on December 21 after covering various districts," he added.

Dubey said senior party leaders, including UPCC President Brijlal Khabri, would be leading the rallies ahead of Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

--IANS

amita/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 08:33 IST

