Priority will be to boost global partnership: India on US ties under Biden

-
ALSO READ
Biden nominates former diplomat Willian J Burns as CIA director
European Union sighs with relief as Biden readies to enter White House
US Capitol siege raises security concerns for Joe Biden's inaugural
Explainer: Joe Biden's Iran problem is getting worse by the day
Joe Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
-
As the new Biden administration in the US takes shape, India on Friday said it will aim at further strengthening the comprehensive global partnership with the US and will continue to remain engaged in all levels.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing that India will continue to remain engaged with the US at all levels and will work together to further consolidate the vibrant and multifaceted bilateral relationship.
"You will recall that the prime minister had congratulated then President elect Biden on his election on November 8 and this was followed by a telephone call between the two on November 17 during which both the prime minister and President Biden affirmed their interest in working together to strengthen the Indo-US comprehensive global partnership," he said.
He was replying to questions on the future course of the Indo-US ties under the Biden presidency.
"On January 20, after President Joe Biden assumed charge, Prime Minister Modi had sent him best wishes ...As the new administration takes shape we will continue to remain engaged at all levels and work together to further consolidate the vibrant and multifaceted bilateral relationship and work together on global challenges of common interests," Srivastava said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU