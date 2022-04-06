Ballygunge bypoll: TMC files complaint with CEO against Suvendu Adhikari

-
ALSO READ
Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC govt after BJP MP narrowly escapes bomb attack
BJP leader Suvendu wants to return to Mamata's party: TMC spokesperson
TMC decimates oppn in Bengal civic polls, wins 93 of 107 municipalities
Mamata picks Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo for Bengal bypolls
Kolkata air quality dips as people burst crackers to ring in New Year
-
The TMC has lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer of Bengal against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that he threatened police personnel of dire consequences in poll-bound Ballygunge assembly segment if they failed to act at the behest of the BJP.
Adhikari, however, rebuffed the allegations as "baseless and politically motivated".
Elections to Ballygunge assembly constituency will be held on April 12.
In a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab on April 5, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP MLA from Nandigram had "entered the officer-in-charge's chamber (at Rabindra Sarobar police station) to place their illegal demands and attempted to coerce the officers into siding with and/or support the BJP during the bye-election to Ballygunge assembly constituency".
The TMC leader also said that "categorical threats" were made to the officers concerned, stating that if they "did not follow the diktat of the BJP and do not act in accordance to his demands, he would ensure such officers are made to face consequences at the hands of Election Commission".
The party demanded that criminal proceedings be initiated against Adhikari and his supporters for attempting to influence the outcome of the polls.
The letter further noted that Adhikari had said that the consequences might not involve "punishment postings at far-off places but also suspensions".
Ghosh, also the spokesperson of TMC, said the CEO was requested to ensure that Adhikari did not repeat such acts in the future and "a free and fearless environment prevails in the constituency".
The BJP legislator, on his part, said he gave no such threat to any officer.
"I did not issue any threat to any police officer in Rabindra Sarobar thana. I just urged them to see to it that the BJP gets to campaign in the constituency," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU