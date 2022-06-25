TMC to protest before CBI office demanding Suvendu's arrest in ponzi scam

Stepping up its demand to arrest Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly for his alleged involvement in Saradha and his interrogation by central agencies, the ruling Trinamool Congress Saturday said its youth wing will stage before the office here and in some places of Purba Medinipur district.

An eight-member delegation, led by state Education minister Bratya Basu, will meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday seeking action against Adhikari, a leader, for his "involvement in corrupt activities, the party said in a statement.

"Our youth and student wings will stage at CGO Complex Salt Lake, housing the office, and at Haldia and Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district demanding be put behind bars in connection with his involvement in Saradha chit fund scandal and various other corrupt activities," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in the statement.

Adhikari who belongs to Purba Medinipur district represents Nandigram constituency in the Assembly.

Newly elected TMC MLA Babul Supriyo, state youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh, TMCP president Trinankur Bhattacharya will lead the agitation in CGO complex.

At Haldia, TMC leaders Manas Bhunia and Rajib Banerjee will lead the .

Adhikari had switched over to the from the TMC before the 2021 assembly polls.

Holding out a letter, purportedly written by main accused Sudipto Sen to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, during a press meet on Friday, said that Adhikari's name had been mentioned among those who received financial favours from Saradha Group.

"The letter was sent to the hon'ble court earlier this month; we got the copy very recently. It lays bare the very fact that had been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Saradha scam, despite not being associated with its various ventures in any way. The should take cognisance of this letter. We wonder why it is not doing so," Ghosh, also an accused in the case, added.

Later, speaking to reporters Adhikari said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was yet to accept her defeat in Nandigram seat during the 2021 Assembly polls and therefore orchestrating all these childish moves. I am not giving any importance to the TMC game plan against me.

