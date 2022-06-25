TMC to protest before CBI office demanding Suvendu's arrest in ponzi scam

-
ALSO READ
Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC govt after BJP MP narrowly escapes bomb attack
Ballygunge bypoll: TMC files complaint with CEO against Suvendu Adhikari
BJP leader Suvendu wants to return to Mamata's party: TMC spokesperson
VVIP chopper scam: CBI court takes cognizance of supplementary charge sheet
TMC MLA Saokat Molla skips CBI questioning over coal mining scam
-
Stepping up its demand to arrest Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged involvement in Saradha ponzi scam and his interrogation by central agencies, the ruling Trinamool Congress Saturday said its youth wing will stage protests before the CBI office here and in some places of Purba Medinipur district.
An eight-member delegation, led by state Education minister Bratya Basu, will meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday seeking action against Adhikari, a BJP leader, for his "involvement in corrupt activities, the party said in a statement.
"Our youth and student wings will stage protests at CGO Complex Salt Lake, housing the CBI office, and at Haldia and Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district demanding Suvendu Adhikari be put behind bars in connection with his involvement in Saradha chit fund scandal and various other corrupt activities," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in the statement.
Adhikari who belongs to Purba Medinipur district represents Nandigram constituency in the Assembly.
Newly elected TMC MLA Babul Supriyo, state youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh, TMCP president Trinankur Bhattacharya will lead the agitation in CGO complex.
At Haldia, TMC leaders Manas Bhunia and Rajib Banerjee will lead the protests.
Adhikari had switched over to the BJP from the TMC before the 2021 assembly polls.
Holding out a letter, purportedly written by main accused Sudipto Sen to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, during a press meet on Friday, said that Adhikari's name had been mentioned among those who received financial favours from Saradha Group.
"The letter was sent to the hon'ble court earlier this month; we got the copy very recently. It lays bare the very fact that Suvendu Adhikari had been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Saradha scam, despite not being associated with its various ventures in any way. The CBI should take cognisance of this letter. We wonder why it is not doing so," Ghosh, also an accused in the case, added.
Later, speaking to reporters Adhikari said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was yet to accept her defeat in Nandigram seat during the 2021 Assembly polls and therefore orchestrating all these childish moves. I am not giving any importance to the TMC game plan against me.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU