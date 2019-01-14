JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Akhilesh, Tejashwi predict BJP rout in Hindi heartland due to Oppn tie-ups
Business Standard

Will 'mahagathbandhan' have an impact in your constituency, asks NaMo app

One of the last questions is on the grand alliance. It asks people whether the 'mahagathbandhan' will have an impact in their constituency

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with party leaders at the BJP National Executive meet in New Delhi on Friday. On the occasion, the party unveiled its 2019 poll slogan of abki baar phir Modi sarkar (Photo: Dalip Kumar)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with party leaders at the BJP National Executive meet in New Delhi on Friday. On the occasion, the party unveiled its 2019 poll slogan of abki baar phir Modi sarkar (Photo: Dalip Kumar)

Will the 'mahagathbandhan' or the opposition's grand anti-BJP alliance have an impact in your constituency?

This is one of the several questions the 'people's pulse' survey asks participants on the 'NaMo' app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday posted a brief video on Twitter urging people to participate in the survey.

The survey asks participants about their state, constituency, their view on progress achieved by the central government in sectors such as affordable healthcare, prosperity of farmers, corruption-free governance, Swachh Bharat, national security, economy, infrastructure, employment and rural electrification.

 

In his video message, the prime minister says: "A survey has been launched on the NaMo app. I want your direct feedback through the survey. Your feedback matters. Your feedback on various issues will will help us take important decisions. Will you all fill that important survey?"

One of the last questions is on the grand alliance. It asks people whether the 'mahagathbandhan' will have an impact in their constituency.

The survey comes amid an opposition attempt to forge an alliance against the BJP ahead of the national elections.
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 19:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements