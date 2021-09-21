Will rectify mistakes, fight against 'Talibanisation' of Bengal: Majumdar

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Sukanta Majumdar replaces Dilip Ghosh as West Bengal BJP chief
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
-
Newly appointed West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday vowed to fight against the "Talibanisation of the state" and asserted that the party would rectify its mistakes and emerge victorious in days to come.
Refusing to attach much importance to the series of defections plaguing the saffron camp in the last few months, Majumdar said those committed to the ideology and cause can never leave the party.
"With the cooperation of my predecessors and party leadership, I would continue my fight against the Talibanisation of the state. For us, BJP workers are our real assets. If we have committed any mistake, we would rectify it," Majumdar said while addressing the felicitation ceremony at the party's state headquarters.
"Those who are thinking that they can harm the party by deserting it are wrong. The BJP would emerge victorious in days to come. Those who are committed to the ideology and cause can never leave the party," he said.
The BJP on Monday replaced Dilip Ghosh as its West Bengal unit president with Majumdar, the Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat, amid infighting and a string of defections from the party to the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.
In a statement, the party had announced that Ghosh, also a Lower House MP, has been made a national vice president of the saffron camp.
The change of guard happened 15 months ahead of the expiry of Ghosh's term as state BJP chief.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU