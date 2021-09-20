Happy to be welcomed in TMC family, says Babul Supriyo after meeting CM

-
After meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo said that he is happy to be welcomed in Trinamool Congress (TMC).
While speaking to the media, he said, "I am very happy to meet CM Mamata Banerjee. The way she welcomed me to the TMC family is very warm. She asked me to work with all my heart and sing with all my heart which I think is icing on the cake. She said 'Pujor samayo tumi gaan karo' (Sing during the time of Puja)."
He added, "We had a very musical talk, at the same time whatever she said was really music to my ears. I want to thank Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and party General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee for welcoming me so affectionately and warmly to the TMC family."
Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) party members slammed Supriyo for joining the TMC.
On Sunday, BJP MP from West Bengal's Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar alleged that Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to evade the allegations of his involvement in the coal theft and cow smuggling cases.
Earlier, Supriyo had announced he was leaving politics and will also resign as an MP. He had stated that he would not join any political party and neither have the parties including the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) or Congress had called him.
Babul Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".
