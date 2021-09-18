Want to work under leadership of Didi: Babul Supriyo on joining TMC

-
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 18 (ANI): After joining Trinamool Congress (TMC), former Union Minister and siting Asansol MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday said he wants to work under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Speaking to ANI, Supriyo said, "I accepted the opportunity given to me by Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and Abhishek. I left politics wholeheartedly and I am accepting the opportunity wholeheartedly. I met Abhishek Banerjee. The work to be done for Bengal was presented before me. I am very excited. I want to work under the leadership of Didi. I will meet Didi on Monday."
Asked about whether he will continue as an MP, Supriyo said, "I am not such kind of a person. There is no question of holding the MP post. I will go to Delhi and tender my resignation before the Speaker."
Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday formally joined TMC.
Supriyo had quit the BJP following recent Union Cabinet reshuffle. Sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family in the presence of National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.
Earlier in August, BJP leader Babul Supriyo said he will continue to work constitutionally as a Member of Parliament but has withdrawn himself from active politics.
"I will continue to work constitutionally as an MP in Asansol. Politics is beyond the constitutional post and I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party. I will vacate the MP bungalow in Delhi and release security personnel from their duties soon," Supriyo had told ANI.
Earlier, Supriyo had announced he was leaving politics and will also resign as an MP. He had stated that he would not join any political party and neither have the parties including the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) or Congress had called him.
Babul Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".
Notably, Supriyo's security cover has been changed to Y from the Z category this morning. He has been given security by the central government. Supriyo has a security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force.
