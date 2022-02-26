Alternative programme needed to defeat BJP's Hindutva agenda: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary on Friday said the Left parties require to present a programme before the people, which would be an alternative to the agenda of and RSS, to defeat the saffron party in elections.

Yechury, who was speaking at the party's inner session here, laid stress on bringing unity among the Left parties.

We have to present an alternative programme for the people in order to take on the and RSS. Side by side, there must be all-out efforts to organise the broadest force involving secular parties, he said.

Urging the Left leaders to intensify agitation against the agenda and alleged anti-people policies of the government, Yechury said, We must try to isolate the BJP ideologically, politically, organisationally and culturally to ensure its poll defeat.

Only the Left parties are left to raise voice against the agenda pushed by the Narendra Modi government, the CPI(M) leader claimed.

Yechury took a swipe at the Congress for allegedly failing to stop exodus from the party.

Congress leaders are leaving the party every now and then. Nobody knows who is coming and who is going, he said sarcastically.

A number of Congress leaders have left the party ahead of the ongoing assembly elections in five states.

Yechury also saluted the farmers for staging a year-long rally protesting against the farm laws.

The Modi government had to roll back the controversial farm laws because of an intense agitation by the farmers. Its outcome could be an inspiration for the others," he said.

