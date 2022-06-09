Wrong economic policies of govt have put inflation burden on people: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Govt wants to ease compliance burden on pharma industry: Mandaviya
Centre to brainstorm on reducing compliance burden of citizens, businesses
People facing consequences of Centre's wrong policies: Rahul on inflation
Govt wants to reduce compliance burden on pharma sector: Mansukh Mandaviya
Covid infection spurs antibodies against common colds, finds study
-
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Thursday that the Modi government has not shown loyalty to the country or its people and warned that inflation will rise further in the coming days.
He said "wrong economic policies" of the government have put the burden of inflation on the common people and it is becoming unbearable.
"There is a difference between loyalty and performance. The Modi government did not show loyalty to the country, or to the people. I am talking about inflation. If you think inflation will go down in the coming times, then you are under a misconception. Get ready for a fresh onslaught from the Modi government in the coming days," he said in a Facebook post in Hindi.
Gandhi said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the Repo rate by 0.50 per cent and it now stands at 4.90 per cent.
According to the RBI, inflation is going to increase further in 2022-23, while retail inflation will remain at 6.7 per cent, he noted.
"The wrong economic policies of the government have put such a burden of inflation on the common people and it is now becoming unbearable for them. Home, auto, personal loans and EMIs will be costlier. I want to ask the government where should the middle class and salaried class people go and how would they sustain their families," he said.
The Congress has been attacking the government on the issues of price rise and unemployment and has held it responsible for people's woes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU