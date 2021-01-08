Shiv Sena praises Rahul Gandhi, says rulers in Delhi are afraid of him

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena hits out at Cong leaders who wrote letter to Sonia Gandhi
The Congress has lost the plot, learning nothing from electoral defeats
Congress should revive itself as country needs strong oppn: Sanjay Raut
Allowed policy related promises in poll manifestos in the past: EC
The importance of being Sharad Pawar
-
Shiv Sena has praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stating that "rulers in Delhi" fear his return as the Congress president and alleged that a campaign has been launched to defame the Gandhi family.
In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, the Shiv Sena said, "Rahul Gandhi is once again becoming the president of the Congress party which is a good thing. For BJP without Modi and for Congress without Gandhi, there is no alternative. This truth has to be accepted. For some time, after Rahul Gandhi went away, the party's hold weakened from the position where it was. Now Gandhi is coming back again. Rahul Gandhi has given nod to accept the post of president of the Congress."
It also referred to the questioning of Robert Vadra earlier this week by the Income Tax Department relating to probe over alleged benami transactions.
"Income tax officials reached Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra's residence means raid was conducted at his house, this is not a coincidence. Robert Vadra is the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi. There are many controversies related to him but to misuse central agencies to harass the Gandhi family is not right," Shiv Sena said.
The editorial said there were attempts to portray Rahul Gandhi as a weak leader, he is "standing and attacking the government".
"The rulers in Delhi are afraid of Rahul Gandhi. If this is not the case, an unnecessary campaign would not have been launched to defame the Gandhi family unnecessarily," the editorial said.
It said institutions like the Income Tax Department and ED are honest. "As long as the political owners do not give the signal, these loyal people do not reach the doorstep without any reason, so there is no meaning in blaming these people. Rahul Gandhi is again becoming the president of the Congress and a lot more is going to happen from this pain," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU