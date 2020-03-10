Yogi to tour state to get feedback on development as govt completes 3 years

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will embark on a week-long tour from next week to take feedback on the implementation of various development schemes that the state has launched in the past three years.

The tour will be part of the BJP government's celebrations to mark the completion of three years in office.

This will include interactions with people and state officials. Various public meetings in both rural and urban areas will also be held.

Recently, the chief minister had asked all 403 MLAs to give details about the development schemes in their respective constituencies which would be printed in a book form and distributed across the state.

The book will carry details of all the assembly seats irrespective of the parties and is expected to identify the progress and gaps in the development of constituencies.

Some of the state government's achievements that will be highlighted will include farm loan waiver, housing schemes, dues payment to sugarcane farmers, Ujjawala Yojna and Saubhagya Yojna.

The state government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption will also be stressed upon as a part of its success.

The celebrations will also mark Adityanath as the longest-serving chief minister of Uttar Pradesh by a BJP member. Former BJP Chief Ministers Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh and Ram Prakash Gupta have held the position for less than three years.