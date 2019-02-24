1 arrested with morphine worth Rs 3 cr

One person was arrested with worth Rs three crores in the international market on Sunday, police said.

Police nabbed one person identified as Mohd. Irshan from near Bansa village under the station area and recovered one kg of fine quality, SP said.

The arrested person said he was on his way to sell the in Zaidpur area , the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)