Three people were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a near in the district Sunday, police said.

The trio was returning to Sivaganga from Kozhikode in Kerala, when the accident happened, the police said.

Two of them died on the spot while the other succumbed to in hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)