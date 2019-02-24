J'khand CM gives certificates to some farmers after PM

Raghubar Das Sunday handed over certificates to some farmers who have received the first instalment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme.

The scheme was launched by Narendra Modi from Gorakhpur.

Shakuntala Devi of Ranchi, of Lohardaga, Ambika Sahu of Simdega, Bhanu Devi from Ramgarh, and a few others received the first instalment, an official release said here.

The farmers, who received SMSs from the after receiving the money into their accounts, through direct benefit transfer (DBT), read out Modi's message, it said.

Following the launch of PM-Kisan, more than five lakh farmers from received the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each in their accounts, the release said, adding, the farmers would receive a total of Rs 6,000 in three instalments.

In the interim Budget 2019-20, the central government had announced the PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

Addressing a function organised at Ormanjhi here Das said that a total 22.76 lakh farmers from could get the benefit under the PM-Kisan scheme.

The also said if the farmers set up cooperative societies, the will provide 70 per cent subsidy to them for procuring

