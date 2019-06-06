Clash erupts over Eid prayer in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 10 people injured

-
At least 10 people sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over offering of Eid prayers in a village under the Bhopa police station area in Muzaffarnagar, officials said Thursday.
The incident took place Wednesday in Behda Thru village in the district when the two groups clashed over a dispute around offering of prayers, they said.
As the clash turned violent, the members of the groups beat each other with sticks and pelted stones, police said.
Police teams rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, they said, adding that additional personnel have been in deployed in large numbers as a precautionary measure.
