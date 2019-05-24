Silver futures fall on profit-booking, global cues

Silver prices dropped 0.33 per cent to Rs 36,535 per kg in futures trade Friday amid profit-booking by participants and weak global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery fell by Rs 122, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 36,535 per kg in a business turnover of 985 lots.

Traders said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits and a weak trend in overseas markets led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade.

Globally, silver was trading lower by 0.50 per cent to USD 14.54 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)