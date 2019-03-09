10 killed in car-truck collision

Ten persons were on Saturday killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on a national highway in district, the police said here.

Kuju outpost in-charge told reporters that the accident took place near Penki village on NH 33 in the early hours when the car was on its way to Ranchi from Aurangabad in

The victims, including three women and two children, belonged to an extended family and were returning home after attending a 'mundan' ceremony.

