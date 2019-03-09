JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Trade deal with China only if it is good for US: Trump

Solving problems through violence endemic to men: Ben Affleck
Business Standard

10 killed in car-truck collision

Press Trust of India  |  Ramgarh (Jharkhand) 

Ten persons were on Saturday killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on a national highway in Ramgarh district, the police said here.

Kuju outpost in-charge Bharat Paswan told reporters that the accident took place near Penki village on NH 33 in the early hours when the car was on its way to Ranchi from Aurangabad in Bihar.

The victims, including three women and two children, belonged to an extended family and were returning home after attending a 'mundan' ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 11:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements