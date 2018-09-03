10 killed in rains in UP

Ten people were killed and nine injured in rain-related incidents, including in strike, in Uttar Pradesh, a said Monday.

told reporters here ten people were killed and nine injured in rain-related incidents, including in strike, since Sunday night.

"While four deaths were reported from Jhansi , two were from Etawah and one death each was reported from Firozbad, Raebareli, Auraiya and Shamli," he said.

In this period, 116 houses/huts were damaged and four cattle also died, he said.

