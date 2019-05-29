10 pc quota for EWS in govt jobs implemented in Delhi, BJP says 'our victory'

The government's has issued directions for implementation of 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections in all direct recruitment, effective from February 1 this year.

In January, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the chaired by cleared 10 percent quota in education and government jobs for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), a key demand of upper castes.

A functionary of the government Wednesday said the decision was made by the which comes under the jurisdiction of in which the ruling party had no say.

However, BJP said it was a victory of his party's struggle on the issue.

In a circular of the Services Department, dated May 28, (services) Biju Raj, on behalf of the competent authority (Lt Governor), asked all the departments and other bodies of the for compliance of the quota provision.

"This is for compliance by all the departments, Corporations, Boards, Public Sector Units and Autonomous Bodies of (GNCTD) of Delhi," the circular said.

The office of presently exercises jurisdiction over the The dispute between the office and ruling dispensation, on control over Services matter in Delhi, is sub-judice.

had supported the 10 percent reservation to EWS after the announced it in January and sought Constitutional amendment for its implementation.

He had asked the to extend the Parliament session for passing a Constitutional Amendment Bill in this regard, saying will support it.

Reacting to the provision being implemented in Delhi, said, "The government has been forced to implement 10 percent reservation due to our protests in the streets. We will also them to implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme which they have blocked and deprived Delhi people of its benefit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)