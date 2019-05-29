Safeguard duty: DGTR seeks more info on imports from Indian Steel Association

The of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has sought more information from the industry which is demanding imposition of duty on certain products, sources said.

The Association (ISA) in February approached the DGTR for imposition of 25 per cent duty on imports of flat products, stating that continuous increase in the inbound shipments of the is hurting domestic manufacturers.

DGTR, an investigation arm of the commerce ministry, undertakes probe, following complaints from domestic players.

Currently, cold rolled and hot rolled attract 10-12.5 per cent import duty.

"The association has approached the DGTR with a request that the duty should be increased to 25 per cent on all except on few which are not manufactured in India," one of the sources, from industry, said.

The Indian is claiming that they are facing imminent threat from increasing imports especially from

ISA had said imports are rising in due to the ongoing tariff war between the US and In trade parlance, tariff war refers to significant increase in import duties.

It said is exporting steel into in contravention of the US' sanction via

ISA also apprised the of the situation.

In a letter to Steel Secratary Binoy Kumar, it said, "These imports which are coming in at a predatory prices have become a serious concern for ISA. It is alarming that the is a net importing country but the exports from has suddenly surged by 390 per cent in 2018-19 from 2016-17."



According to data from the steel ministry, imports of finished steel jumped 46 per cent to 0.70 million tonne in March.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)