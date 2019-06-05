Kerala man arrested for trying to extort Rs 8 lakh from woman using her morphed photos, videos

A 26-year-old man was arrested from for allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 8 lakh from a woman using her morphed pictures and videos, police said Wednesday.

The accused, Akhil Ajayan, had sent the woman's morphed pictures and videos to her father and relatives, and threatened to upload them on porn websites, a senior police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's father, Ajayan had befriended his daughter on and started blackmailing her after morphing her pictures, the said.

"Police analysed the location of the accused person and arrested him from district in Kerala," of Roy said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Ajayan, who used to work as a manager at a petrol pump, had also befriended other women, including a Brazilian national, through social media, the DCP said.

He had visited earlier this year to meet the Brazilian woman and had taken 6,000 USD from her, Roy said.

The accused, who his graduation in English from in Kerala, had planned to settle in after taking Rs 8 lakh from the complainant's daughter, police said.

Two mobile phones, one laptop, and other devices were seized from his possession, police added.

