JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kerala man arrested for trying to extort Rs 8 lakh from woman using her morphed photos, videos

China's Huawei signs deal to develop 5G in Russia
Business Standard

Sudan protesters reject talks, demand justice over crackdown

AFP  |  Khartoum 

Sudanese protest leaders on Wednesday turned down a call by the country's military leader for talks and demanded justice for a crackdown on that demonstrators said left nearly 60 people dead.

"The Sudanese people are not open for talks, the Sudanese people are not open to this TMC (Transitional Military Council) that kills people and we need justice and accountability before talks about any political process," Amjad Farid, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded protests that led to the ouster of president Omar al-Bashir, told AFP.

Farid said the SPA and umbrella protest group the Alliance for Freedom and Change would "continue using all non-violent tools and civil disobedience in resisting the TMC".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 23:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU