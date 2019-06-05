Sudan protesters reject talks, demand justice over crackdown

Sudanese protest leaders on Wednesday turned down a call by the country's for talks and demanded justice for a crackdown on that demonstrators said left nearly 60 people dead.

"The Sudanese people are not open for talks, the Sudanese people are not open to this TMC (Transitional Military Council) that kills people and we need justice and accountability before talks about any political process," Amjad Farid, a for the Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded that led to the ouster of Omar al-Bashir, told AFP.

Farid said the SPA and group the would "continue using all and civil disobedience in resisting the TMC".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)