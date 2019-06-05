TRS scores thumping win in rural local body polls in T'gana

The ruling in Telangana, which swept the rural local body elections, has won 449 of the total 538 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), according to the final tally announced by the state Election Commission Wednesday.

bagged 75 ZPTCs, while the secured eight.

In the elections to 5,817 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies, the won 3,548, while and managed to win 1,392 and 208 mandal parishads respectively.

Votes polled in the three-phased elections held to the rural local bodis were counted Tuesday.

As the early results indicated a sweep for his party, working K T had Tuesday said responsibility on the party grew following the massive victory in the rural local body polls.

"The verdict given by people in zilla parishad elections today is better than the unilateral verdict given by them in December (in Assembly elections), casting 50 per cent votes....," he had told reporters.

The indirect elections to the posts of ZP Chaipersons and vice-chairpersons would be held on June 8.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)