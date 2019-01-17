114 take oath as Telangana MLAs; P Srinivasa Reddy to be

Senior TRS MLA and former Srinivasa is set to be elected unanimously as of the newly-elected Assembly, whose first session commenced Thursday.

Reddy's name was proposed for the Speaker's post by Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, main opposition Cogress MLA M Bhatti Vikramarka and others, official sources said.

He would be declared elected Friday as only his nomination was filed for the post, they said.

Rao had Wednesday reached out to Congress, and to make the Speaker's election unanimous.

While AIMIM, a friendly party of TRS, and agreed to the proposal immediately, gave its nod subsequently.

The TRS won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly, over two-third majority, in the December7 last elections.

Reddy, born in 1949, had served as the Agriculture in the previous TRS government.

Earlier Thursday, the assembly began its first session with of in the

A total of 114 newly elected members took oath as MLAs and five others were absent, assembly sources said.

Rao was the first to take oath.

The absentees included BJP's T Raja Singh, who had said he did not want to take oath in Khan's presence as the "speaks against Hindus and its leaders do not sing Vande Mataram' or say Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Singh, however, had said he would take oath after the assumes charge.

On January 19, the would address the joint session of the assembly and the legislative council.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)