Opposition parties getting together for selfish reasons:

Senior BJP leader and Bihar Health Minister Thursday alleged the opposition parties are getting together for "selfish reasons."



"You can see alliance in (between BSP and SP). They embraced despite having a history of street battle between them. ... but power hungry Mayawati got into alliance," Pandey, who is also the BJP's Lok Sabha polls in-charge of told a press conference here.

"In or in any other part of the country, the birth of these Gathbandhan parties took place on the basis of anti- (plank). And now they are getting together only for selfish reasons and power hunger," he said.

said the Mahagathbandhan or Gathbandhan show that the opposition leaders "have admitted" that they could not fight the BJP-led NDA government alone in the forthcoming

He termed the alliance of the oppositon parties as "opportunistic alliance".

said the BJP-led NDA government honours its alliance partners and claimed that the number of its partners have increased from 24 in 2014 to 35 parties now.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)