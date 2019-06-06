12 Cong MLAs join TRS, seek merger of CLP

In a huge setback for the in Telangana, 12 of its MLAs Thursday met P and gave him a representation to merge the Legislature Party with the ruling Rashtra Samithi.

The Congress's strength in the 119-member House came down to 18 after the party's state unit tendered his resignation from the Assembly Thursday after being elected to Lok Sabha from Nalgonda.

In a dramatic turn of events, Tandoor MLA Rohith Reddy met TRS Working President and Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son KT and pledged his loyalty to the ruling outfit.

In March, 11 Congress MLAs had announced that they would join the TRS.

Senior Congress said the 12 MLAs decided to work with the minister for the development of the state.

He further confirmed that they gave a representation to the requesting him to merge them with the TRS.

"We held a special meeting of the The 12 members supported the leadership of KCR and wanted to work with him. We gave a representation to the and requested him to merge us with the TRS," Reddy said.

As 12 MLAs account for two-third of the Congress Legislature Party, which has an effective strength of 18, they will not attract provisions of the anti-defection law, officials said.

If the Speaker accepts their request, the Congress may lose the status as its strength will come down to just six.

The AIMIM led by member Asaduddin Owaisi has seven members in the Assembly, while the BJP has just one.

The TRS won 88 seats in the Assembly polls held in December last year.

