12 killed as truck rams car and jeep in Sonipat

At least 12 people were killed Sunday after a a truck rammed a car and a near Mudlana village in Haryana's district, officials said.

"There are 12 casualty as of now. Seven persons have been injured in the accident," SP told PTI over phone.

The accident took place at around 6 pm on when a truck hit a car and a jeep, police said.

The left his vehicle and fled the spot immediately after the mishap, police said, adding that the truck has been impounded.

The injured were taken to PGI in Khanpur, police said.

