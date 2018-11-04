We should have economical theatres: Aamir on reports of 'Thugs' ticket price hike

Khan Sunday said though he understands the producer's dilemma, he wants "Thugs of Hindostan" to be watched by people belonging to every economic strata of the society.

According to reports, Yash Raj Films, the producer and distributor of the film, had increased the ticket prices by at least ten per cent, higher than that of "Sanju".

It was reported that the ticket prices will begin from around Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 in the premium multiplexes. Whereas, the single screen theatres may see the average price go up to Rs 200.

When asked about the hike in ticket prices of the in order to milk the lucrative weekend, said in an interview that he was not aware about the surge.

He added, "I can understand. It is an expensive Personally, I am always for tickets to be cheaper. I think we should have theatres that are economical and people should go and watch the in theatre.

"It is my dream that in you should have theatres that are economical, middle group and posh. Everyone should have the opportunity to access the film and I hope that happens."



The film has been produced on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore.

Aamir, whose films have opened a new market for in China, said "Thugs of Hindostan" might release in the neighbouring country next year.

"The film is being submitted to the censor board. It is a two-month long procedure and we might release in January.

