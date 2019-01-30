12 places in Odisha record temperature below 10 degree Celsius

After a brief respite, biting conditions revived in on Wednesday with the plummeting below 10 degree in at least 12 places.

The tourist destination of Daringibadi in district became the coldest place in the state as the minimum temperature dipped to 4 degree from 11.5 degree recorded on Tuesday, the here said.

Daringibadi was followed by Phulbani, the district headquarters town of Kandhamal, where the dropped to 6.3 degree Celsius, it said.

Temperature in the state, which had risen over last about 10-days in a respite from intense cold, dipped in most areas on Wednesday and the MeT centre said the conditions will prevail for at least two days.

The minimum temperature stood at 6.6 degree in Angul, while it was 9.6 in Balasore, 9.5 in Baripada, 7.6 in Jharsuguda, 7.4 in Keonjhar, 7.8 in Sambalpur, 7.6 in Sonepur, 8.6 in Koraput and 8.5 in both Bhawanipatna and Malkangiri, the MeT centre said.

The dipped to 10.8 degree Celsius in Bhubaneswar from 14.9 degree recorded on Tuesday, while in neighouring Cuttack it was 10.5 degree, compared to 14.9 degree Celsius measureD on Tuesday.

