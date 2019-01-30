BJP MLA compares Rahul to Ravanaand Priyanka to Surpanakha, invites Union minister's disapproval

MLA Surendra Singh has compared to and his sister Gandhi to Surpanakha, prompting angry reactions from the local workers and swift disapproval from

The workers too lodged a complaint Wednesday with against the MLA for making the remarks.

The Bairia MLA called Ram, while likening the two Congress leaders to the villains in Ramayana.

"My Modi is in the role of Lord Ram and Congress is and his sister Surpanakha," he said Tuesday.

" has put up his sister against my Ram, he said.

Rest assured that Lanka will be conquered," the said referring to Gandhi Vadra's entry into

"By appointing Priyanka as general secretary, Rahul has already proved his incapability to fight against Modi. Now the brother and the sister will fight together, he said.

How will they face the character and uprightness of Modi? It is a matter of honour that we have a leader like him, he said.

Singh called the appointment of a joke.

This is a democracy. How does the sister become a Now the will also come into politics, the MLA said.

He said these people are not familiar with the Indian culture, which can be looked after only by someone with a personality like that of Modi.

Singh's remarks were swiftly disapproved by Sharma, who said neither the nor Modi supports derogatory statements against any "daughter of the country".

"The is a party with discipline. If anyone, be it an MLA or someone else, makes a derogatory statement against any daughter of this country, we do not support it," Sharma told reporters on sidelines of an event in Noida.

"Neither the nor our government or our has ever supported such statements," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi was recently inducted into active by Rahul Gandhi, who appointed her the party for eastern

Modi's Lok Sabha constituency falls in this region as do the Gandhi family bastions of and Amethi.

The MLA claimed Modi was set to become the next prime minister as well.

Earlier, he had termed Modi a reincarnation of Lord Ram who along with and Chief Minister would realise the dream of a Ram Rajya in the country.

Known for making controversial remarks, Singh had also said parents are responsible for the increasing cases of rape and should not let their children roam around freely.

Meanwhile, Congress workers led by Sewa Dal's Girish Kant Gandhi Wednesday lodged a complaint with station in Ballia against the over the remarks.

He handed over a complaint to the station in-charge, Shashinmauli Tiwari, who said a complaint has been received and the action will be taken on it after an inquiry.

