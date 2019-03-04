125 detained for indulging in unlawful activities in Gurgaon

has detained a total of 125 people for indulging in various unlawful activities in MG Road, Cyber Hub and sector 29 areas here, officials said Monday.

In a bid to curb incidents of teasing, hooliganism and other unlawful activities, Operation Romeo was lunched at 8 pm on Sunday and continued till 3 am on Monday, during which 125 people were detained, Gurgaon Police PRO said.

Of these, 11 were arrested for creating ruckus under the influence of alcohol, Bokan said.

There were complaints of unlawful activities in the areas near night clubs here, and accordingly, the operation was conducted in MG Road, Cyber Hub and sector 29, he said.

"Maximum detentions were done from MG Road outside the mall and the MGF mall," the added.

