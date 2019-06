BJP's 'one nation, one poll' a ploy to win all elections by single 'manipulation': Mayawati

Sunday opposed



the BJP's "one nation, one election" idea aimed at having simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assemblies polls, saying it is a saffron party's ploy to win all elections through one-time "manipulation" of EVMs.

hurled the allegation, describing even the BJP landslide victory in the last Lok Sabha election as "doubtful".

The new gimmick of 'one nation, one election' is a BJP's ploy to win the Lok Sabha and assembly elections by a single 'dhandhli' (malipulation) misusing the EVMs," she said.

"It will put the nation in an era of casteism making it free from any opposition," she added, addressing a party meeting convened to discuss the purported "national concern" over the alleged "hijacking" of the democracy via EVMs here.

If there is no manipulation in the BJP's victory and if it has the majority votes by its side, why is the party shying away from going to the people and avoiding elections through ballots? a BSP statement quoted her as asking.

The meeting was also attended by the BSP's representatives from other states, who alleged that the was working on directions of the BJP and

The way the bowed before the also gives rise to the apprehension over the free and fair polls in the country and weakening of the democracy," she alleged and demanded that "constitutional bodies should find solution to the people's concern".

She said the BJP's victory is unexpected and against the people's mandate, which is not possible without a planned manipulation and conspiracy.

The BSP supremo demanded that elections in be held through ballot papers in future.

All the main opposition political parties are of the view that elections should be held through ballot papers but the BJP and the are against it, which has created uneasiness in the country, she said.

also questioned the BJP's keenness on having simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

If the BJP is so keen on one nation, one poll, why didn't it hold the assembly elections in states like and with the Lok Sabha polls.

She asked party workers to to remain cautious to deal with discrepancies in functioning of EVMs during upcoming polls and emphasised upon them to stick to the party's "brotherhood formula" successfully tested in the 2007 assembly polls to ensure that the party's base remains intact.

In the meeting, Mayawati also took stock of the party's readiness for the upcoming assembly elections in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)