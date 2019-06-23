JUST IN
14 killed, 50 injured as shamiana falls during religious programme in Rajasthan's Barmer

Press Trust of India  |  Barmer 

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a shamiana fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said.

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the shamiana was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it, Additional Superintendent of Police, Khinv Singh, said.

At least 14 persons have died in the incident, he added.

He said the injured were rushed to different hospitals.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 18:00 IST

