14 killed, 50 injured as shamiana falls during religious programme in Rajasthan's Barmer

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a shamiana fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in district of Rajasthan, police said.

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the shamiana was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it, of Police, Khinv Singh, said.

At least 14 persons have died in the incident, he added.

He said the injured were rushed to different hospitals.

