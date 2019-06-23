J-K BJP pays tributes to Mookerjee on his 'Balidan Diwas'

unit of the BJP Sunday paid rich tributes to founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's on which the party observed as 'Balidan Diwas'.

The main function was held at party headquarters here, where senior party leaders including state Ravinder Raina shed light on the life and struggle of Mookerjee during a seminar.

"Anti-national forces had hatched a conspiracy to separate Jammu- from India, which was foiled by Mookerjee's supreme sacrifice. It was his courage that he rejected the permit system of entry into Jammu by risking his life and sacrificed himself for it," Raina said.

He said the life and achievements of Mookerjee are a constant source of inspiration for the party and the young generation.

Several books related to the struggle of Mookerjee were also released, while the BJP units across the state also remembered party ideologue on his death anniversary, a said.

Mookerjee had died on this day in 1953 in in police custody after he had entered the northern state, defying the requirement for obtaining a permit for doing so.

The then government had said he died due to medical reasons after his health conditions deteriorated in custody.

The Jana Sangh, the precursor to the BJP, had suspected a foul play and sought a probe.

